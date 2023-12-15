Danny Brown at The Regency Ballroom on April 4

Home News Jacob Silverman December 15th, 2023 - 11:37 PM

Detroit rapper, Danny Brown, has announced a 2024 tour in support of his new album, Quaranta. He will be making a stop in San Francisco at The Regency Ballroom on April 4.

Known for his distinctive voice, style, and lyrics, Danny Brown is an artist like no other. He has released five studio albums thus far in his career, all of which have received universal critical acclaim. His lyrics deal with drugs, mental health, and his early life living in Detroit. Brown’s high-pitched voice allows him to choose beats that many other rappers would have difficulty working with which has made him stand out among the crowd.

Despite rising to fame in the early 2010s, Brown is older than many of his contemporaries. His second studio album, XXX, released in 2011, coinciding with his 30th birthday. His most recent album, Quaranta, follows this concept, having been conceptualized around when he turned 40.

This year not only saw the release of Quaranta, but also his collaborative album with rapper and producer, JPEGMAFIA, entitled, Scaring the Hoes. The duo had previously worked together on Brown’s 2019 album, U Know What I’m Sayin’?, where JPEGMAFIA produced two tracks.

With an already impressive catalog spanning an over two decade long career, Danny Brown is still remains one of the most interesting voice in hip-hop. Don’t miss him when he plays The Regency Ballroom on April 4. Tickets are available here

Location: The Regency Ballroom

Address: 1300 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA, 94109

Show Time: 8:00 p.m.

Doors Open: 7:00 p.m.

Ticket Price: $27.50-$39.50