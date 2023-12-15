Doja Cat Responds To Criticism Over Wearing T-Shirt With Alleged Neo-Nazi Figure

Home News Rebecca Pedley December 15th, 2023 - 7:33 PM

Doja Cat has reacted to the backlash of a selfie she took in which an alleged Neo-Nazi featured on her shirt. In conversation with Ebro Darden for a new interview with Apple Music, the rapper replied to a question about “the T-shirt incident,” referring to a photo she uploaded to Instagram in October.

On her shirt was a picture of Sam Hyde, a comedian who appeared on an Adult Swim sketch show. The show was cancelled after one season in 2016 after Buzzfeed reported Adult Swim claimed to have found numerous allegedly racist remarks in the show, comprising of alleged swastikas.

Originally, the musician, Doja Cat, removed the photograph. However, in the interview, Doja has further countered, speaking: “You can’t know everything”. She went on to describe the person on her shirt as “somebody who I thought was funny”, arguing the awareness that the shirt was harmful: “It’s not an attack.” Doja’s attitude retains that she is “more just, funny guy on T-shirt, wore it that day.”

“It didn’t affect the world in a way where we have to look behind our backs,” she said. “Me saying that right now, I’m gonna get a lot of responses of people saying ‘yes it did, it’s going to change everything’”. Doja Cat also admitted that “I’m way too fucking famous – 100%”, suggesting she was “doing whatever I can, slowly but surely, to separate myself from this narrative, or whatever this world is that I built – I’m fine-tuning it and tailoring it to what I want out of it.”