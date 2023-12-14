Bleachers set to perform at the Jack H. Skirball Center on Dec. 19

Home News Natalie Unger December 14th, 2023 - 8:08 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Make sure not to miss Bleachers’ live performance at the Jack H. Skirball Center on December 19.

Hailing from New Jersey, Bleachers have amassed a dedicated following for their distinctive rock and roll sound and infectious lyrics. Led by songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff, Bleachers released their debut single, “I Wanna Get Better,” in February 2014, followed by three studio albums: Strange Desire (2014), Gone Now (2017), and Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night (2021).

Jack Antonoff, also a member of the band Fun., continues to contribute to both projects. Reportedly inspired by 90s and 80s high school culture and influenced by John Hughes films, Antonoff brings a unique flavor to Bleachers’ music.

The band’s lineup has featured other talented members such as Zem Audu, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Mike Riddleberger, Evan Smith, and Jon Shiffman.

Get ready for an unforgettable night as Bleachers promise to deliver a performance that transcends musical boundaries and captivates audiences. This is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the energy and passion that defines

Bleachers’ live shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this musical experience—secure your tickets now on Seated.com.