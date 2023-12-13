Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Announce Summer 2024 ‘Remain In Light’ Tour Dates

Home News Ryan Freund December 13th, 2023 - 4:28 PM

If we were not talking before we are definitely talking now. Members of the band Talking Heads’ have just announced dates for their summer 2024 tour. According to BrooklynVegan while not a full reunion tour for the band, members Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew will be hitting the road starting July 26th in Cincinnati. Head guitarist and keyboardist Jerry Harrison and member Adrian Belew will be playing the band’s classic fourth album in full at the tour they have titled the Remain in Light tour.

Before the tour kicks off mid-summer 2024 Harrison and Belew will be playing a few of their Remain in Light shows for New Year’s in California. These California dates will feature the band X as their special guest. The show will be hitting the four California Cities San Diego, Anaheim, San Francisco, and Napa.

As stated, the tour starts July 26th in Cincinnati and per BrooklynVegan will include shows at Long Island’s The Paramount on July 30th. Adding to this the tour will also include a stop in Tarry Town, New York where they will perform at TerryTown Music Hall on August 4th. For these shows the band Cool Cool Cool will be opening the show. Tickets for the 2024 of the Remain in Light tour will go on sale Friday, December 15th at 10 AM Eastern time.

Jerry Harrison/Adrian Belew: Remain In Light – 2023/2024 Tour Dates:

Thu, December 28 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theater *

Fri, December 29 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove *

Sat, December 30 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield *

Sun, December 31 – Napa, CA – JaM Cellars Ballroom *

Fri, July 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Sat, July 27 – TBA

Sun, July 28 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

Tue, July 30 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Thu, August 1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

Fri, August 2 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

Sat, August 3 – Rahway, NJ – Union County Performing Arts Center

Sun, August 4 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall