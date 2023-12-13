Luke Combs Responds To Lawsuit Against Florida Woman For Selling Unauthorized Merch

Home News Tiffany Cheng December 13th, 2023 - 11:41 AM

In July of this year, an Illinois federal court allegedly accused Nicol Harness, a Florida resident, of allegedly selling unauthorized Luke Combs merchandise. According to Billboard, the alleged lawsuit allegedly accused more than an alleged 200 online entities of allegedly selling unauthorized direct copies of Luke Combs t-shirts allegedly on Amazon. According to American Songwriter, Harness reportedly received an alleged notice about the alleged lawsuit against her alleged selling of unauthorized merchandise in her junk folder. The message reportedly was sent by the singer’s lawyer, alleging that she had 21 days to respond to the email.

Harness alleges that she did not see the email on time. Since she did not see the email on time, the judge ruling the alleged lawsuit against her allegedly decided her case because she reportedly did not show up at court. Keith A. Vogt, the attorney who allegedly filed the lawsuit, has yet to respond. Matt Weidner, an attorney who does not have any involvement with either party, reported that he did not agree with the use of email to convey important court documents. However, he encourages Nicol Harness to go to court and discuss her side of the alleged lawsuit against her. On the other hand, Harness is distressed by the alleged lawsuit against her, whereby she discusses that she supports Luke Combs and his songs.

Today, Wednesday, December 13, Luke Combs responded to an alleged lawsuit against Nicol Harness, a Florida resident, for allegedly selling unauthorized merchandise. Combs posted an announcement on Instagram, reporting that outside attorneys or other entities had settled the alleged lawsuit against Nicol Harness. He also discussed giving her $11,000 to help with her financial situation. The singer also mentioned about making his own tumblers and that the money made would also be given to Harness. His manager, Chris Kappy, reportedly declined to comment on the allege lawsuit, but confirmed the singer’s absolving Harness of any legal debt.