Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News James Reed December 11th, 2023 - 3:02 PM

NASHVILLE, IN – Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band is happy to announce the Porch Stomp Tour, beginning in Kent, Ohio on March 14, 2024. Buy tickets here.

Three-time Blues Music Award nominees, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band are “the greatest front-porch blues band in the world”. They are led by Reverend Peyton, who has earned a reputation as both a compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for his country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life. He has studied under blues masters such as T-model Ford, Robert Belfour, and David “Honeyboy” Edwards. Their latest record, Dance Songs For Hard Times, was produced by Grammy winner Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton). The album rose to #1 on the Billboard, iTunes, and Sirius XM Blues Charts and was praised by many outlets such as Rolling Stone, Relix, Popmatters, Guitar World, American Songwriter, No Depression, Glide, Wide Open Country, Paste, and American Blues Scene and many more.

TOUR DATES

Jan 20—-Key West, FL———Key West Theatre

Jan 24—-St. Petersburg, FL—Floridian Social

Jan 25—-Sanford, FL———–Tuffy’s

Jan 26—-Boca Raton, FL——Boca Black Box

Jan 28—-Ft. Lauderdale, FL—Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise

Feb 5—–Miami, FL————–Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Feb 7—–St. Augustine, FL—–Cafe 11

THE PORCH STOMP TOUR

Mar 14—-Kent, OH————–Kent Stage*

Mar 15—-Annapolis, MD——-Rams Head On Stage*

Mar 16—-Leesburg, VA———Tally Ho Theatre*

Mar 18—-Durham, NC———-Motorco*

Mar 20—-Richmond, VA——–Ember Music Hall*

Mar 21—-Harrisburg, PA——-HMAC*

Mar 22—-Morgantown, WV—-123 Pleasant Street*

Mar 23—-Columbus, OH——-Woodlands Tavern*

Apr 13—-Clarksdale, MS——-Juke Joint Fest – Ground Zero

Apr 14—-Clarksdale, MS——-Juke Joint Fest – Cat Head

Apr 17—-Kansas City, MO—–Knuckleheads*

Apr 18—-Des Moines, IA——-XBK Live*

Apr 19—-Peoria, IL—————Kenny’s Westside*

Apr 20—-Davenport, IA———Redstone Room*

Apr 21—-Kalamazoo, MI——–Bell’s Brewing*

*Special guest Nat Myers

BUY TICKETS HERE