Lacuna Coil Announces Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates – the story should be about the new tour dates

Spring 2024 may feel like it’s far away but it is sooner than one might think as the 2024 tour dates for Lacuna Coil dates are rolling in. Blabbermouth has revealed that the Italian heavy rockers have announced the “Ignite The Fire” May 2024 U.S. tour with support from New Years Day and Oceans of Slumber.

This tour announcement comes off the back of the July release of the band’s song “Never Dawn”. According to Blabbermouth, the song showcases the band’s signature sound with “haunting melodies, powerful guitar riffs, and the mesmerizing vocal harmonies of Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro”. The article also explains that the song explores the depths of the human spirit, themes of resilience, inner strength, and the eternal struggle between light and darkness. “Never Dawn” also is present in the video game ” Zombicide” as the band has collaborated with CMON a renowned game publisher.

The release of “Never Dawn” has been accompanied by the band spending the majority of last year promoting the “deconstructed” and “transported” version of the band’s third album titled “Comalies XX”. The original record “Comalies” in 2002 celebrated its 2oth anniversary at a one-night-only concert on October 15, 2022, at Fabrique in Milano.

On top of reporting the band’s recent ventures, Blabbermouth states that “the last time Lacuna Coil played together was at the group’s special September 2020 live stream event where the bandmembers performed their latest album, “Black Anima”, in its entirety”. Which was with no audience at the Alcatraz Club in Milan, Italy, and later released as a live album, “Live From The Apocalypse”, via Century Media. The band will of course be back together again when their tour kicks off in Spring 2024.

See The Dates Below:

05.02 – The Queen – Wilmington, DE

05.03 – Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ

05.04 – Reverb – Reading, PA

05.06 – The NorVA – Norfolk, VA

05.07 – The Underground at The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

05.09 – Welcome To Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL

05.11 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

05.13 – TempleLive – Fort Smith, AR

05.14 – TempleLive – Wichita, KS

05.15 – Delmar Hall – St Louis, MO*

05.17 – Sonic Temple Festival – Columbus, OH

05.19 – Milwaukee Metal Fest – Milwaukee, WI*