Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford Shares New 7D7D Single “Written On A Napkin”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

7D7D’s Tim Commerford has shared a new single titled “Wriiten on a Napkin.” Commerford is best known for his part in the legendary rock band Rage Against The Machine. The song features Commerford’s distinctive bass sound, gritty vocals, catchy guitar riffs, and a driving rhythm section.

The single feels calm and punk, especially as if it’s beginning. Throughout the song, the intense feeling of it all shifts back and forth throughout the melody. This would be a song that brings you back to early 2000s rock, especially with its simple message and calm vocals. Overall, “Written on a Napkin” is a must-listen for fans of Commerford and 7D7D; listen here.

According to Spin, “It can be scary and painful to watch life as you knew it disintegrates, whether it’s the world in general or just whatever’s happening to you personally,” Commerford says of “Written on a Napkin,” adding, “music is the best medicine there is.”

Fans of Rage Against The Machine and alternative rock music will surely enjoy this latest offering from Commerford’s musical repertoire. Read more about Tim Commerford here.

