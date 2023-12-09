Geddy Lee Admits Resenting Neil Peart Following Rush’s Final Show

Home News Jordan Rizo December 9th, 2023 - 2:10 PM

Geddy Lee has shown his extraordinary power that extends outside of his musically inclined talents and focuses more on the beauty of humanity. In recent news, Lee has been able to do something that many people cannot do and struggle with, which is to own up to one’s emotions and confront the truth. In a powerful statement, Lee looks inward and admits that he resents Neil Peart for a specific reason.

In Loudwire, it is clear to see Lee’s perspective on his own experiences and emotions regarding bandmate, Peart, through his statements and descriptions. For instance, the source shares Lee’s statement in which he comments, “I had resentment, I’ll be honest,” “I was resentful because I loved that tour and I wanted to bring it around the world, and [Peart] only had agreed to so many gigs and he wouldn’t bend.” In his revelations and reflection, Lee admits that he held hostile feelings towards Peart but also shares why.

Lee openly shares how his desire was to continue touring and to extend his performances worldwide. Nevertheless, Loudwire shares how Peart’s desire was to be more connected to his family and he did not match Lee’s commitment to touring. In that sense, there was inevitable tension between the two artists who had different priorities when it came to their own life. Peart’s decision to end his touring with the band not only caused Lee sadness, but it also evoked hostility within him because it contradicted his own goals.

Loudwire also mentions how Lee recalls that Rush’s final show left things “weird” and a bit awkward for the band members. Although everyone was aware that those would be the last performances with all the band members together, it still did not seem to leave things in a comfortable space, probably due to conflicting emotions. Nevertheless, Lee’s statements are a vehicle in identifying his ability to be honest with himself and with others. Moreover, it highlights his passion for performing and music.

