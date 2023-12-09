Benny The Butcher Shares New Single & Video “One Foot In”

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 9th, 2023 - 8:50 PM

Benny The Butcher has shared a new single, “One Foot In.” He is known for his gritty, hard-hitting rhymes and vivid storytelling. The Butcher is a highly respected rapper from Buffalo, New York.

The new single was hard-hitting, telling the straight story of what it’s like to walk the line between the life fame can grant you and your life before fame. The visuals of the video only enhanced the story the song lyrics told.

According to a press release, “A head-nodding beat sets the tempo for the track as he lays down some ground rules. “Everybody can’t go, and you probably won’t make it.” He threads together one quotable rhyme after another with a precise flow. Taking a victory lap, he gets braggadocious, “You beat out the best, and then you weed out the rest,” and he confesses, “Now look at God, I wrote this verse in my GRAMMY outfit.” Meanwhile, the hook illustrates his duality as he examines a life with one foot in the streets and one in the rap game.”

If you’re a fan of Benny The Butcher, you won’t want to miss out on this latest release. Read more about Benny The Butcher here.