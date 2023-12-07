Explosions In The Sky Announce Winter 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News James Reed December 7th, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Explosions in the Sky have extended their “The End Tour” to include several new dates in North America and Asia.

The band’s latest album, End, released this past September, marking their first full-length release in seven years. In support of the record, they embarked on a tour of North America and Europe this past fall. Now, they’re heading back for the new trek, which’ll begin with a pair of shows in Austin, Texas later this month.

After that, the band will head to San Antonio, Texas for a show on January 19th. From there, they’ll head around the Southwest and West Coast, playing cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, and more. After that, they’ll head to Asia for a handful of dates. Tickets will first go on sale via an artist pre-sale (sign-up here), and will become available to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, December 8th, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

For each of the new dates, Explosions in the Sky will be accompanied by local opening acts. According to the press release, the band’s plan to “curate local opening acts rather than selecting one established support band for the entire tour” is meant to “embody the album’s thematic embrace of the cycle of life.”

In November, Explosions in the Sky revealed vinyl reissues in celebration of the 20th anniversaries of both 2001’s Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Die, Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Live Forever and 2003’s The Earth Is Not a Cold Dead Place. Those albums, as well as End, are still available to purchase, with orders ongoing.

Explosions in the Sky 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

Dec 15 – Moody Theater – Austin, TX

Dec 16 – Moody Theater – Austin, TX

Jan 19 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

Jan 20 – Lowbrow Palace – El Paso, TX

Jan 21 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

Jan 22 – Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

Jan 24 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

Jan 25 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

Jan 26 – Majestic Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA

Jan 27 –SOMA – San Diego, CA

Jan 29 – House of Blues – Anaheim, CA

Jan 30 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA

Jan 31 – The Crown Room – Lake Tahoe, NV

Feb 2 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 4 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

Feb 6 – The Truman – Kansas City, MO

Feb 7 – Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK

Feb 8 – Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

Feb 28 – Capital Theatre – Singapore

Feb 29 – Jiospace Odeum – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Mar 2 – Pelupo Festival – Pattaya City, Thailand

Mar 4 – Rotunda KITEC – Hong Kong, China

