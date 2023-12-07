Danny Brown Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Danny Brown has announced a 2024 North American tour in support of his new album, Quaranta. Brown will being on March 12 in Boston, and then stopover in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, Boise, Seattle, Austin, and more cities before wrapping up in Nashville on April 14. Check out his full agenda below.
Brown released Quaranta, his long-teased sixth solo studio album, in November, months after posting Scaring the Hoes with Jpegmafia. Upon announcing Quaranta, the rapper revealed that the LP is a “spiritual bookend” to his 2011 record, XXX, which he references by name on the new record’s title track.
Quaranta follows Brown’s 2019 solo full-length, Uknowhatimsayin¿ Brown has shared two music videos attached to the new album: The clip for “Tantor” was directed by *Uncanny, while the following single “Jenn’s Terrific Vacation” received a visual directed by Noel Paul.
Read about some Danny Brown tracks on Pitchfork’s “The 100 Best Songs of 2023.”
Danny Brown:
03-12 Boston, MA – Paradise
03-13 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
03-15 Washington, D.C. – Howard Theater
03-16 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
03-18 Toronto, Ontario – The Phoenix Concert Theatre
03-19 Lansing, MI – Grewal Hall at 224
03-20 Chicago, IL – The Metro
03-21 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
03-22 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity
03-24 Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
03-26 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
03-27 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
03-29 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
03-30 Seattle, WA – Showbox
04-01 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore
04-02 Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo
04-04 San Francisco, CA – The Regency
04-06 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
04-07 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC
04-08 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
04-09 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
04-11 Austin, TX – Empire Garage
04-13 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
04-14 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl