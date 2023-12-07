Danny Brown Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News James Reed December 7th, 2023 - 3:17 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Danny Brown has announced a 2024 North American tour in support of his new album, Quaranta. Brown will being on March 12 in Boston, and then stopover in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, Boise, Seattle, Austin, and more cities before wrapping up in Nashville on April 14. Check out his full agenda below.

Brown released Quaranta, his long-teased sixth solo studio album, in November, months after posting Scaring the Hoes with Jpegmafia. Upon announcing Quaranta, the rapper revealed that the LP is a “spiritual bookend” to his 2011 record, XXX, which he references by name on the new record’s title track.

Quaranta follows Brown’s 2019 solo full-length, Uknowhatimsayin¿ Brown has shared two music videos attached to the new album: The clip for “Tantor” was directed by *Uncanny, while the following single “Jenn’s Terrific Vacation” received a visual directed by Noel Paul.

Read about some Danny Brown tracks on Pitchfork’s “The 100 Best Songs of 2023.”

Danny Brown:

03-12 Boston, MA – Paradise

03-13 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

03-15 Washington, D.C. – Howard Theater

03-16 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

03-18 Toronto, Ontario – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

03-19 Lansing, MI – Grewal Hall at 224

03-20 Chicago, IL – The Metro

03-21 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

03-22 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity

03-24 Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

03-26 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

03-27 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

03-29 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

03-30 Seattle, WA – Showbox

04-01 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore

04-02 Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo

04-04 San Francisco, CA – The Regency

04-06 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

04-07 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC

04-08 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

04-09 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

04-11 Austin, TX – Empire Garage

04-13 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

04-14 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl