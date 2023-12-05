Frankie Cosmos Performing at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn on Dec. 29

Home News Natalie Unger December 5th, 2023 - 2:16 PM

Frankie Cosmos is set to captivate the audience with a live performance at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn on December 29.

Greta Kline, the band’s founding member and a proud New Yorker, drew inspiration from the vibrant underground music scene in New York City, shaping much of her distinctive style. In earlier interviews, she shared her journey from a one-woman act under the stage name Ingrid Superstar to the creation of Frankie Cosmos. The turning point occurred in 2014 when she, along with her backup band, recorded the debut studio album “Zentropy.”

From its solo origins, Frankie Cosmos has evolved into a dynamic four-member ensemble, featuring Luke Pyenson on drums and vocals, Alex Bailey on bass guitar and keyboards, and Lauren Martin on keyboards, synthesizers, and vocals.

Pitchfork hailed Kline as a songwriting prodigy in 2014, emphasizing her lyrical prowess in portraying the beauty of sadness and sentimental growing pains. Her compositions sparkle with adolescent charms and innocent relatability. The band has garnered recognition for numerous hit tracks, including “Jesse” and “Fool.” Their most recent album, “Inner World Peace,” was unveiled in 2022.

The enchanting intimacy of Frankie Cosmos’ songs seamlessly aligns with the cozy ambiance of Baby’s All Right, promising a memorable and immersive live experience. Secure your tickets for this special event at Vividseats.com.