Oliver Tree and FIDLAR are set to take the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on January 26. Hailing from Los Angeles, FIDLAR has amassed a dedicated following with their energetic, short-form songs and distinctive garage rock sound. Since their inception in 2009, the band lineup has featured Zac Carper on lead vocals, guitar, and keyboards, Brandon Schwartzel on bass and backing vocals, and Max Kuehn on drums and percussion. Formerly, Elvis Kuehn contributed on guitar, backing and lead vocals, and keyboards.

The band’s roots span across locations, with Carper representing Hawaii, the Kuehn brothers from L.A., and Schwartzel from San Diego. This geographical diversity infuses a unique surf and skate rock undertone into their punk music, shaping their one-of-a-kind sonic identity. Currently, FIDLAR is on tour alongside Oliver Tree, an American musician based in Santa Cruz, renowned for his viral hit “When I’m Down.”

FIDLAR’s music often explores raunchy themes of partying and narcotics, yet delves into more complex subjects such as addiction and mental health. Carper’s personal struggles and time in rehab reportedly influenced the creation of the band’s hit, “No Waves” according to oldtimemusic.com. Renowned for their electrifying live performances, FIDLAR earned a spot on Stereogum’s list of the 40 best new bands in 2012. The band is presently signed to record labels Mom + Pop Music in the US, Wichita Recordings in the UK, and Dine Alone Records in Canada.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the dynamic performances of Oliver Tree and FIDLAR live at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Friday, January 26. Secure your tickets now on Ticketmaster.com.