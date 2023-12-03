Noel Gallagher Reveals Return To Studio To Record New Solo Album

Home News Jordan Rizo December 3rd, 2023 - 12:50 PM

Noel Gallagher has announced his initiative to release a new solo album in the upcoming year, in follow-up of his latest album this past June. NME explores not only Gallagher’s explicit music plans, but also how the pandemic was almost a blessing in disguise for him.

In specific detail, NME describes how the English musician has set a specific timeline for his future plans regarding music, as he mentions how he plans to be back in the studio by January to begin his next album. Although Gallagher expresses some spontaneity with his upcoming album as he comments, “we’ll see where it goes from there”, he also reveals how he has done a lot of writing already, which can work as his foundation.

Like the former Oasis musician explains, the pandemic gave him an abundance of spare time to write songs. That is, Gallagher explains that he used the isolation that the pandemic caused in a productive manner by writing many songs. With that writing, he mentions how there’s two-albums worth of material there. In a humorous revelation, Gallagher details that he even had to take a break from writing so much, in order to be able to begin recording and releasing his work.

Although the pandemic was a very hard time for many people globally, Gallagher is a perfect example of using the worse for the good. In his case, Gallagher used that period of time to work on his craft that would later serve him by releasing new music that he had time to articulate and execute to his liking. With that being said, Gallagher inspires his fans not only through his music, but also through his personal characteristics of resilience, and making the best out of tough situations that one lacks control in.