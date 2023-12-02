Hot Hot Heat Return With First Single In 7 Years “Shock Me”

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 2nd, 2023 - 3:53 PM

The band Hot Hot Heat has returned with the single “Shock Me.” This is their first new single after their seven-year hiatus

Hot Hot Heat is an indie rock band formed in 1999. Their music genres usually consist of indie rock and punk. The band gained popularity in the early 2000s with hits like “Bandages” and “Goodnight Goodnight.”

The new single is trilling and makes for a fantastic single. This song reminds us of this group’s energetic and catchy sound. It will sound even better at one of the band’s electrifying live shows.

According to Stereogum, “If you’ve got warm memories of Hot Hot Heat’s jerky-jerk new wave — lord knows I do — then “Shock Me” might take you right back there. The song isn’t an all-out attack like “Bandages,” but its spiky combination of keyboards, guitars, and yelpy vocals sounds like 2003 never ended.” In Hot Hot Heat’s world, 2003 is the continuous era in their discography. Read more about Hot Hot Heat here.