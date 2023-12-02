Dave Grohl Shares 35-Minute Long Performance Video For “Play”

Home News Jordan Rizo December 2nd, 2023 - 1:25 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

In very exciting news, the press release shares how Dave Grohl’s 23-minute instrumental epic, “Play”, allows his fans to experience it live and grants them the opportunity to feel more connected to it. The song and video are not only fantastic for the opportunity it grants the fans, but also for what the press release reveals about its duration. For example, in the press release, it is noted that the live rendition is extended to an eye-opening 36-minute performance.

It is quite impressive for Grohl to be able to perform for that long, while simultaneously attracting the attention of his audience for the full time. In the song and video, it is clear to identify the presence of many different instruments. The press release also shares and admits to this as they describe instruments incorporated in the video and song such as guitars, percussion, and bass. The song truly unveils Grohl’s musical journey and showcases his undeniable creativity and musical inclination.

The video shows many different instruments being played, and at the same time, the engagement of the audience and other aspects of the performance that allow it to succeed. The different flashing lights in the performance are extremely engaging and almost match the mood of the instruments being played. Even more significantly, the video allows the viewer to detect the hard work and passion that Grohl puts into his work, as well as the other players. Given the long duration of the performance, Grohl was able to maintain his passion and show appreciation for the art of music as he played his instruments with dedication and showed his hard work through his facial expressions and even sweat. At times, the song would calm down with its instrumentation and then pick back up with an upbeat combination of instruments to ensure the audience’s engagement, while also offering a diversity of creativity.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz