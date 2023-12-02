Avey Tare Shares Calm New Song “Tabbouleh”

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 2nd, 2023 - 6:42 PM

Singer Avey Tare has shared a new song, “Tabbouleh.” It is a part of a cooking complication that Tare’s is working on.

Avey Tare, also known as David Micheal Portner, is known for being the founding member of the experimental pop band Animal Collective. Some of his famous solo albums include “Down There,” “Eucalyptus,” and “Cows on the Hill.”

He has a distinct vocal style and is known for using unconventional sounds and instrumentation in his music. The single rattles along in your brain and imprints itself on your memory. It feels as if the vocals become hypnotic and bring you to a distant realm.

According to Stereogum, “Avey Tare has been busy this year. In February, Tare released his solo album 7s. Then, in September, Tare’s band Animal Collective came out with Isn’t It Now?, their big return-to-form LP. Today, Avey Tare’s got a new track in the world, and it’s part of a compilation of music for cooking.” Be sure to add Tare’s upcoming compilation to your cooking soundtrack. Read more about Avey Tare here.