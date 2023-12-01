The Lord Joins Marthe For Collaborative New Tracks “The Eye of Destiny” & “Wisps of the Black Serpent”

Home News Rebecca Pedley December 1st, 2023 - 7:43 PM

The Lord and Marthe have released a brand-new pair of collaborative tracks entitled “The Eye Of Destiny” and “Wisps of the Black Serpent.”

<a href="https://thelordsl.bandcamp.com/album/the-eye-of-destiny">The Eye of Destiny by The Lord & Marthe</a> Marzia remarks on this partnership, “collaborating with The Lord was an exciting challenge, and something new, and stimulating to me. I don’t usually deal with such soundscapes and when Greg asked me to add vocals and drums to “The Eye of Destiny”, I accepted. There’s the soul behind it, and along with the talent there’s the reality of the loss, since he’s not here anymore to witness the legacy of his sound. What’s left of his feelings, his emotions, his development as an artist and as a person and that spark in his eyes. The eyes are the mirror of the soul, we say. And I was reading some notes he left on a letter and it went something like “may the eye of destiny be wild with you and show you the right way through life”.

“The Eye of destiny” is a reminiscent image to portrait the feeling of memory. Marzia illuminates “I took his own words: checked all the lyrics and made a caviardage of words that in the end composed a tribute in what I considered the most honorable way possible. I love the final result, it’s my small tribute to a musical giant.”

“Wisps of the Black Serpent” integrates powerful synths, nostalgic of gloomy, dark evenings spent inside. Marzia explains “the vocals here are an improvisation. I wanted to let out some negative energies, so I imagined a shamanic exorcism to get rid of the weight I was feeling that night.”