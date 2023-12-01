Ghost Release New Compilation Album 13 Commandments Featuring Rare Meliora Track “Zenith”

Home News Rebecca Pedley December 1st, 2023 - 7:57 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Swedish rock band Ghost recently released a compilation album called 13 Commandments. The album features “Zenith,” a track which was initially released on a special edition version of the band’s Meliora in 2015 and was not previously available digitally or on streaming services until now.

The sound of the new album is a mixture of hard rock, heavy metal, pop rock and psychedelic rock. Ghost have creatively fueled an outlook of juxtaposition on disorder and discovery, which is not only heard in this new album, but it can also be sensed. This unfamiliar association of sound encourages listeners to open up to the unknown, the mystic and darkness.

Like a moth to a flame, we are drawn into the music, daring to unearth more layers of meaning. Ghost are notoriously mysterious, they generate an indefinite, that is both enchanting and uncomfortable.

In tribute of an extraordinary last 12 months, Ghost now portion a delightful accumulation of some of their most wicked poems crossing the band’s many periods. A wealth of sounds to cherish, Ghost’s 13 Commandments collection archives and records the band’s transformation from softness into inquisitiveness.

Ghost had yet another successful year with two Grammy nominations: one for the international #1 album Impera and one for “Phantom of The Opera” from the Phantomime covers EP; a 5 month, 4 continent world tour including 2 sold out nights at L.A.’s Kia Forum; 2 major collaborations: “Spillways” featuring Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, and “Stay (featuring Patrick Wilson)” which made an appearance during the end credits of Insidious: The Red Door.