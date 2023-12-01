Alicia Keys Shares Previously Unreleased Single “Golden Child”

Home News Rebecca Pedley December 1st, 2023 - 7:36 PM

Alicia Keys, 15-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer, has shared her previously unreleased single “Golden Child.” The song was recorded during the making of her second album The Diary of Alicia Keys.

Golden Child commences with a vague and incoherent sound which is evocative of delicate and elusive sound that endures throughout the record. Keys captivates the listener with a charming, soulful journey. Concurrently, aligned with the backing vocals as they erect to build the chorus, where she repeats // “You are a golden child.”

The newly released single, Golden Child, is bursting with reminisce on the music from the early 2000s, it is hypnotising and suave. In early 2024, Vinyl Me, Please will release a limited edition 3LP Piano Key colored 12″ vinyl pressing, The Diary of Alicia Keys (VMP 20th Anniversary Edition), featuring the original album plus bonus tracks including remixes, alternate takes and a live recording of the first-ever performance of the album’s cuts at Webster Hall upon its release.

The Diary of Alicia Keys 20

1. Harlem’s Nocturne

2. Karma

3. Heartburn

4. If I Was Your Woman/Walk On By

5. You Don’t Know My Name

6. If I Ain’t Got You

7. Diary (featuring Tony! Toni! Toné! & Jermaine Paul)

8. Dragon Days

9. Wake Up

10. So Simple (featuring Lellow)

11. When You Really Love Someone

12. Feeling U, Feeling Me (Interlude)

13. Slow Down

14. Samsonite Man

15. Nobody Not Really

16. If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral Version) (featuring Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra) (from Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte”)

17. Golden Child

18. You Don’t Know My Name/Will You Ever Know It (Reggae Mix)

19. Diary (featuring Tony! Toni! Toné! & Jermaine Paul) (Hani Mixshow)

20. If I Ain’t Got You (Spanish Version) (featuring Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra (from Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte”)

21. Streets of New York (AOL Broadband Rocks! Live at Webster Hall – December 1, 2003)

22. If I Ain’t Got You (AOL Broadband Rocks! Live at Webster Hall – December 1, 2003)

23. Diary (featuring Jermaine Paul) (AOL Broadband Rocks! Live at Webster Hall – December 1, 2003)

24. You Don’t Know My Name (AOL Broadband Rocks! Live at Webster Hall – December 1, 2003)