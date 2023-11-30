The Rolling Stones Announce Live Edition Of Hackney Diamonds For January 2024 Release, Share New Video For “Bite My Head Off” Featuring Paul McCartney

Home News James Reed November 30th, 2023 - 3:02 PM

Today, The Rolling Stones confirm the forthcoming release of Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) featuring all 7 tracks performed at last month’s launch event at Racket in New York City. Released on January 19th the 2CD format includes debut performances of 4 tracks from the recent album including “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” (with Lady Gaga) as well as performances of “Shattered,” “Tumbling Dice,” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

In addition, The Stones have released a lyric video for “Bite My Head Off” featuring footage from Racket and unseen studio footage of Paul McCartney from the album recording sessions.

“Bite my head off” starts off with an instrumental backed up with several questions. “Why you bite my head off? // Why you bite my head off? // Why you get so pissed off? // Why you bite my head off now?”. There is this theme of dehumanization in the song as Jagger compares himself to a dog. “Yeah, if I was a dog // Yeah, you would kick me down // I’d be spendin’ the night // Howlin’ ’round your house // But I ain’t on a leash, yeah”. Skip to the third verse where Jagger sings about the luxury of a private flight. “Well, life can be a riot // I can be the pilot // Provided that it’s private // I got the world to worry about”. It possible that there is a reference to attempted suicide in the same verse. “The whole fuckin’ ship is sinkin’, sinkin’ // I’m lookin’ for a quick way out”. “A quick way out” may refer to ending their own life, or simply trying to leave the sinking ship. The theme of being in a dog’s place comes back in the last verse. “Why you bite my head off now? // Yeah, why you bite my head off? // Why you bite my head off? // Why you rip the bed up?”. The song ends with Jagger saying “I got the world to worry about”.

Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) Tracklisting:

CD1

Angry Get Close Depending On You Bite My Head Off Whole Wide World Dreamy Skies Mess It Up Live By The Sword Driving Me Too Hard Tell Me Straight Sweet Sounds of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga) Rolling Stone Blues

CD2 – Live At Racket, NYC

Shattered (Live at Racket, NYC) Angry (Live at Racket, NYC) Whole Wide World (Live at Racket, NYC) Tumbling Dice (Live at Racket, NYC) Bite My Head Off (Live at Racket, NYC) Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Live at Racket, NYC) Sweet Sounds of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga) (Live at Racket, NYC)

This Friday, December 1 The Stones’ 16 date U.S. tour goes on sale. Complete list of tour dates below.