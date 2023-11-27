Peter Gabriel Releases Final Track “Live And Live Let Live” From New Album i/o

Home News Cait Stoddard November 27th, 2023 - 1:45 PM

According to stereogum.com, today artist Peter Gabriel released the final track to be revealed from his upcoming new album i/0. Live and Let Live is accompanied by the striking “Soundsuit” artwork of Chicago based artist Nick Cave. Written and produced by Gabriel, Live and Let Live is about forgiveness, tolerance and optimism. As whole, the tunes are great because they bring a joyous and rousingly positive closing note for the artist’s upcoming album.

“Live and Let Live” features contributions from Tony Levin, David, Rhodes, Manu Katché, Brian Eno, Melanie Gabriel, John Metcalfe, New Blood Orchestra and others. In the press release Gabriel further explains the meaning behind his latest song.

“When someone suggested that forgiveness might be a topic to write about, at first, I thought, ‘that’s not interesting to me,’ but then I remembered two things. Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who was the chair of The Elders and a real mentor for me, led the Truth and Reconciliation Committee in South Africa and that really allowed people to expose, report and maybe feel again some of the horrors of the apartheid era. I remember he always said that listening made a huge difference, just making sure people felt heard and recognized. Then, sometimes, it created a space for forgiveness.”

As for working with Nick Cave, Gabriel states: “Nick Cave does a lot performance, movement and dance work, but these extraordinary figures, for which he is best known, ‘Soundsuits’, are amazing. They are like armour. Beneath all this exuberant colour you can’t actually sense the race, the class, the wealth or the gender of the person wearing the Soundsuit, so, you have that sense that you are not going to get attacked for pre-conceived ideas about who you are or what people like you are like… it’s a very positive spin on a negative situation. Nick’s work is very interesting and unusual and I am very glad that he was happy to be part of this.”

All of i/o’s 12 tracks are subject to two stereo mixes: the Bright-Side Mix, handled by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent, and the Dark-Side Mix, as reshaped by Tchad Blake. Both versions are included on the double-CD package, and are also available separately as double vinyl albums. A third version in Dolby Atmos, comes courtesy of Hans-Martin Buff and is included in three-disc set, including Blu-ray. i/o, will ne released on December 1.