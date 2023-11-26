Nick Cave Offers Heartfelt Advice To Aspiring Teenage Singer

Home News Jordan Rizo November 26th, 2023 - 2:32 PM

In a heart warming manner, Nick Cave connected to an aspiring teenage singer by providing some insightful advice about music, and life as a whole. According to NME, Eugenio, who is a 17- year- old aspiring artist from Italy, went on to the Red Hand Files blog to ask for music advice. In his description, Eugenio wanted to know if he should wait longer to ensure he records and publishes the best singing version of himself rather than doing it now when he feels he can do better. In his perspective, Eugenio is proud and confident of the instrumentation, but when it comes to his voice, he lacks that same security.

In response, Cave offered the young singer advice that applies not only to music but life in general. Cave got more deep and personal with Eugenio when he confessed that he was not always appreciated for his singing. In fact, NME includes how Cave remembers how he was referred to as the “unmusical” one in his friend group. Even with that, Cave reflects on how that did not stop him from doing what he loved. In his words, he sang and sang and sang. To Cave, it was more important to be confident in the decision to pursue a goal and understand the art of performing, instead of overwhelming himself by making sure his voice is perfect. With his reflection, he later encouraged Eugenio to take all the opportunities life throws at you, and to also sing as much as he can.

He reminded Eugenio that just like him, he was also a young kid once with high aspirations and dreams. In a touching perspective, Cave admits how he is very happy he continued with his dream because nothing is worse than realizing you did not fulfill your dream out of doubt or fear. The advice Cave gave to Eugenio was truly a beautiful moment, one that allowed him to reflect on his own life and encourage motivation as well as inspiration for not just Eugenio, but people who have a dream.