Malaysian Government Introduces New “Kill Switch” Function At Concerts, Coldplay Accused Of Promoting “Culture Of Hedonism & Perversion”

The new introduction of the function “kill switch” at concerts seems to be an upcoming threat to British rock band, Coldplay. According to Fader, the “kill switch” refers to the ability of concert organizers to cut off electricity and end the performance of artists if something is deemed offensive, contradictory or inappropriate.

After The 1975’s incident, where a band member kissed another member to show support for LGBTQ rights, the “kill switch” function was introduced. The Malaysian government was the first to introduce the idea of “kill switch” and it is a way to steer away from contradictory perspectives and performances that go against the government’s strict views.

Fader shares how Coldplay is especially on thin ice when it comes to being victims of the “kill switch” because of the incident back in May. When band member Chris Martin held up a rainbow flag that is widely known to symbolize support for LGBTQ, the band was accused of promoting an unwanted culture among their fans and society as a whole. Fader describes that in the Malaysian government’s point of view, the British rock band was promoting a culture of “hedonism and perversion”. That being noted, if Coldplay were to continue to trigger the Malaysian government, it is more than likely that the “kill switch” will take effect. In that case, the instrumentation as well as all electricity will be shut off, which would make it impossible for the band to continue their performance.

Although Coldplay as well as many other artists and bands use their platforms to speak up and voice their opinions, it is not seen as such by others like the Malaysian government. With that in mind, there is a lot of pressure from Coldplay as well as other artists to speak up on what they feel is right but to also ensure they are not promoting a culture of “hedonism and perversion” that would end their ability to perform and connect with their audience.