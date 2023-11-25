Eric Clapton “The Fool” Guitar Sells For $1.27 Million

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 25th, 2023 - 4:23 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Eric Clapton decided to sell his guitar “The Fool” for $1.27 Million on Julien’s Auctions. In a global bidding war at the Hard Rock Cafe Nashville, Larry Hall, the chairman of the prestigious Jim Irsay Collection in Indianapolis, successfully acquired the guitar on behalf of Jim Irsay. The auction saw enthusiastic participation from collectors worldwide. The Fool guitar’s auction earnings will contribute to “Kicking The Stigma,” an initiative dedicated to mental health awareness, supported by the Indianapolis Colts and Irsay family.

At a crucial juncture in the history of music, an extraordinary art piece/guitar emerged onto the scene. This 1964 Gibson electric guitar, adorned with a vibrant psychedelic coating, was meticulously hand-painted by The Fool, a renowned Dutch art collective. The guitar, bearing the collective’s name, introduced a mesmerizing fusion of art and music to the world. Darren Julien, president/chief executive officer of Julien’s Auctions shares about this guitar, “Eric Clapton’s ‘The Fool,’ one of the most important guitars in all of rock music history has made history once again tonight at our auction.”

He adds on, “To have this legendary guitar that created and defined the classic rock sound that is an art masterpiece and symbol of the psychedelic ‘Summer Of Love’ era go to Jim Irsay’s renowned memorabilia collection is another great privilege and hallmark of my career and a highlight of Julien’s Auctions’ 20-year anniversary celebration this year.” Meanwhile, he previously performed at a venue that required a covid vaccination.





