Russia Adds Ukrainian Eurovision Winner Jamala To Wanted List For Allegedly Spreading False Information

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 24th, 2023 - 11:27 AM

The country of Russia allegedly added Ukrainian Eurovision winner Jamala to an alleged wanted list for allegedly spreading false information. According to Pitchfork, Jamala, whose real name is Alimivna Jamaladinova, has been allegedly sought out for allegedly spreading alleged misinformation about the Russian military and the ongoing war between the country and Ukraine. The law banning the spread of false information was passed by Russia last year.

The Ukrainian singer won Eurovision with the song, “1994.” The song was named after Russia deported Crimean Tatars. Crimean Tatars is also known as an annexation that is seen as an illegitimate territory by countries that still view Crimea as land that is owned by Ukraine. The country of Russia claimed that the song violated Eurovision’s rules against political speech. However, the truth is that there is implied criticism against Russia in the opening lines. Furthermore, Russia had been banned from Eurovision since 2022.