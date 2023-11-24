Diplo Teams Up With Hugel & Julia Church For Reworking Of Tove Lo’s “Stay High”

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 24th, 2023 - 6:13 PM

Diplo, renowned American DJ, songwriter and record producer has teamed up with French DJ HUGEL to release a new track, “Stay High,” which features vocals from London-based artist Julia Church.

Diplo has collaborated with the world’s biggest stars and toured the world over. Born in Mississippi and raised in Florida, he and his era-defining labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground continue to guardian genres and artists from around the world. Higher Ground’s L.A. takeover will hit LA Plaza De Cultura Y Artes for a sold-out show on December 2, with a recently added second date on December 3 due to popular demand, featuring music by Diplo, HUGEL, Elkka, Masha Mar, Coco & Breezy and Lupe Fuentes.

“Stay High” is the newest in a consignment of Higher Ground releases that have discovered Diplo refocusing on his house music influence. The beat has hints of funk iconography and is governed by the microelectronics of a house domination. Julia Church provides a constant equilibrium of balanced, harmonious vocals, that are complemented by the whipping sounds of hyperactive beats.

Higher Ground launched in 2019 and remains to advocate artists from around the world and has played host to releases from some of the most advanced and ingenious artists. It has procreated dozens of Billboard Dance/Electronic chart hits.

Beyond the label, Higher Ground has become worldly notorious for its live embodiment, transporting parties to New York Fashion Week, Coachella and Amsterdam Dance Event, plus yearly one-offs in London, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Seattle and more.

Diplo Winter 2023-2024 Tour Dates

December 1— Las Vegas, NV—XS

December 2—Los Angeles, CA—LA Plaza – SOLD OUT

December 3—Los Angeles, CA—LA Plaza

December 7—Miami, FL—E11EVEN

December 8— Las Vegas, NV—XS

December 13-20—Antarctica Expedition

December 26—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen

December 27—Aspen, CO—Snow Lodge

December 30—Las Vegas, NV—XS

December 31—San Francisco, CA—Eye Heart NYE