Intersope’s Jimmy Iovine Accused Of Sexual Abuse In New Lawsuit

According to pitchfork.com, Interscope Records’s co-founder Jimmy Iovine is being allegedly sued for alleged sexual misconduct and alleged abuse. A n alleged summons for Iovine was allegedly filed on November 22 in Supreme Court of the State of New York County by an alleged woman who is allegedly identified as Jane Doe. The alleged woman allegedly claims that she was allegedly “sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation” allegedly in August 2007. The alleged lawsuit against Iovine is for alleged assault and alleged battery, with alleged violations of the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act and alleged the New York City Human Right Law.

A spokesperson for Iovine allegedly told Rolling Stone that they allegedly were “shocked and baffled” by the alleged summons. “This inquiry is the first we’ve heard of this matter,” they said. “No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, nor have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff prior to now.”

In addition to his alleged work with Interscope, Iovine co-founded Beats Electronics with Dr. Dre. He and Dre are the subjects of the 2017 documentary series The Defiant Ones. Last year, Iovine was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a speech by Bruce Springsteen.