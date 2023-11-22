Former Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre Faces Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Home News Kennedy Huston November 22nd, 2023 - 2:23 PM

Former Bad Boy Entertainment president, Harve Pierre, is being sued by his former assistant for alleged sexual assault and alleged grooming. The anonymous plaintiff claims the incident allegedly occurred, “on multiple occasions in New York City and other locations throughout the country.”

According to The Fader, the lawsuit was filed in New York County yesterday (Nov. 21). The plaintiff is looking for damages that will “fully and fairly compensate” the alleged physical, emotional, and psychological injuries she endured.

The lawsuit further reads, “Pierre used his position of authority as plaintiff’s boss to [allegedly] groom, [allegedly] exploit, and [allegedly] sexually assault her. Pierre engaged in a year-long pattern of [allegedly] grooming plaintiff, leading to [alleged] sexual harassment of plaintiff, and [alleged] sexual assault.”

Along with Pierre in this lawsuit are Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Sean “Diddy” Combs Enterprises as co-defendants, accused of alleged negligence and alleged gender violence. Pierre himself has yet to comment on these allegations himself, but Bad Boy Records told Rolling Stone, “The allegations are from many years ago that were never brought to the attention of the company. Neither the plaintiff nor the executive are current employees of the company. We are now investigating the allegations, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees.”

While the allegations stem from “many years ago,” the Adult Survivors Act opens a one-year window for sexual assault cases to be resurfaced in civil lawsuits in the state of New York. That being said, this incident would have to have occurred fairly recently–within the past year–for it to be brought about in a legal manner. The current Adult Survivors Act period is set to close this Friday (Nov. 24).