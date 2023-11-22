Dean DeLeo Of Stone Temple Pilots Arrested for DUI and Domestic Violence

Home News Kennedy Huston November 22nd, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Former Stone Temple Pilots’ guitarist, Dean DeLeo, was reportedly arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and alleged domestic abuse last month. The DUI arrest was made after his wife, Jenn DeLeo, called police notifying them that her husband had just left the house while allegedly intoxicated.

According to Metal Injection, once the arrest was made, Jenn called police again to inform them that the two had allegedly gotten into an alleged physical altercation prior to the musician leaving the house. After the call, police charged Dean with alleged felony domestic violence which was later dropped by the Ventura County District Attorney.

Since then, Jenn was allegedly provided an emergency protection order from her husband and has filed for divorce. It is said that Dean allegedly violated the order and later turned himself in to police after doing so.

This isn’t the first time there was turbulence in the couple’s relationship. Jenn filed for divorce back in 2018 following another incident dealing with Dean’s alleged drunk and alleged abusive behavior. The two stayed together despite this alleged incident.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz