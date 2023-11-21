David Lee Roth Unreleased Song From 2007 “Wash And Fold”

Home News Savanna Henderson November 21st, 2023 - 4:01 PM

Rock legend David Lee Roth has surprised fans with the release of a previously unheard song, “Wash And Fold,” from his unreleased 2007 solo album recorded with guitarist John 5. The track, which can be streamed below, showcases Roth’s signature high-energy vocals and John 5’s electrifying guitar riffs, delivering a blast of hard rock nostalgia.

“Wash And Fold” is a lighthearted and humorous tune that captures the mundane yet essential chore of laundry day. Roth’s playful lyrics and energetic delivery make the song an instant earworm, while John 5’s guitar work adds a layer of rock-and-roll grit.

The release of “Wash And Fold” has sparked hope among fans for the eventual release of the entire 2007 album. While no official plans have been announced, Roth has hinted at the possibility of revisiting the project in the future.

Roth, best known as the charismatic frontman of Van Halen, has had a prolific solo career, releasing a string of successful albums throughout the 1980s and 1990s. His collaborations with John 5 have been particularly fruitful, resulting in some of his most acclaimed work.

In recent years, Roth has continued to perform and release new music, demonstrating his unwavering passion for rock and roll. The release of “Wash And Fold” is a testament to his enduring creativity and the enduring appeal of his music.

Previous Articles About David Lee Roth here