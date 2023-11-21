Body/Negative Shares Intricate New Single & Video “Sleepy” Featuring Midwife

Home News Cait Stoddard November 21st, 2023 - 3:35 PM

Mastered by Slowdive’s Simon Scott, Everett is the third musical release from Body/Negative, which is the solo project of multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Andy Schiaffino. The album will be released on December 8 by Track Number Records. All of the tracks bring a tapestry of emotion, thought and sensibility. Madeline Johnston, under the moniker Midwife, co-produced the songs “Sleepy,” A ataraxia,” and “Everett.”

The new single and video “Sleepy” is a very personal look from Schiaffino and it was created alongside Midwife in the studio. The duo give some insight through their Instagram page about the the collaboration. The video is comprised entirely of old footage of the duo’s parents. “Sleepy” is a song that is wholly devoted to the memories of the parents.

Everett is a manifestation of the duo’s most vulnerable corners. The album was initially set to be recorded in Midwife’s studio in Las Cruces, New Mexico, however, tragedy happened when their father fell terminally ill. As a result, most of the album was written and recorded while Schiaffino looked after their father in hospice.