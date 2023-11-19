Roger O’Donnell of The Cure Sits Out Of Upcoming Latin American Tour Dates

Home News Jordan Rizo November 19th, 2023 - 1:50 PM

The Cure announces their upcoming tour locations in Latin America which include Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Columbia, Brazil and more. However, source NME reveals that keyboardist Roger O’Donnell will be absent from the upcoming gigs and will require the band to have another keyboardist fill in for O’Donnell.

Although the specific details explaining O’Donnell’s absence remains unclear, the band took to social media to confirm O’Donnell’s decision to skip out on the upcoming tour. In their post, the band explained that O’Donnell will be sitting out of the Latin American tour that is expected to begin on December 10 due to health reasons. Without going into further detail, the band publicly wished O’Donnell a quick recovery and also announced the new keyboardist that will fill in for O’Donnell for the touring gigs, Mike Lord.

According to NME, O’Donnell seems to have had a rocky and unsteady relationship with the band on prior occasions. Although the keyboardist joined The Cure in 1987, he left the band on two different occasions in the past, which were the years 1990 and 2005. Although O’Donnell’s absence from the band’s upcoming Latin American Tour seems to be due to unspecified health reasons, one may also wonder if the history between the keyboardist and the band has had any influence on his decision. Nevertheless, the band’s upcoming tour and new album continues to engage fans and elicit excitement from them as they await to hear more about the band’s plan. It is no secret that The Cure’s decision to tour many countries in Latin America will allow many fans to deepen their connection with the band, as well as their love and appreciation for their music.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat