Five Finger Death Punch Share New Version Of “Burn MF” Featuring Rob Zombie

Nyah Hamilton November 19th, 2023 - 6:15 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Five Finger Death Punch have shared a new version of their song “Burn MF” featuring the talents of singer Rob Zombie. This new deathmetal hit will become a new favorite with fans.

Their new single is a new take on their original. Compared to what came before this song is more bold and richer then the original.

Five Finger Death Punch is known for their sucess in the heavy metal genre. They are celebrated for their successful albums like “The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 1 & Volume 2. “ Which is an album the group is celebrating with a new vinyl release.

According to Blabbermouth, “Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will celebrate the 10th anniversary of “The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 1 & Volume 2” by releasing a limited-edition vinyl 6LP box set, as well as a digital version of the box set, on December 1, 2023.”

So be sure to pick up your copy on December 1.