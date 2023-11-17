The Wrens’ Charles Bissell Shares Car Colors New Three-Song Single “Old Death”

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 17th, 2023 - 6:49 PM

“Old Death” is the first release of Charles Bissell for the first time in two decades!

“Old Death” is, like the rest of the album, sort of a sequel to the meadowlands before it and like that one, is about time, how one chooses to spend it, what those choices cost. That means for me, the song (and album) is also about making the album itself. It’s about death, maybe obviously, but it’s really about my dumb life.”

Each song is written in a stream-of-consciousness elegance. Pondering on the memories that they transpired within. Hence, the parenthetical dating throughout the lyrics as those memories interchange and morph.

Using form & arrangement to move through individual songs, like how films unfold, as a way of contrasting how time feels as it moves.

It echoes an ambiance of sadness, longing to turn back time whilst reviling in the current. The tone of the instruments is brisk, pulsating in dance with the lyrical configuration. The creativity in “Old Death” is unmatched! It showcases many ideas at once, in a soft and yet haunting, harmonious unison.

The video, directed & edited by Kyle Garrett ‘at Seven Summits’ and beautifully filmed by cinematographer Aaron Fagerstrom.