Poolside Announce Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates, Shares French Version Of “Lonely Night” Featuring Munya

Home News James Reed November 16th, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Poolside, the recording project by producer, songwriter, and instrumentalist Jeffrey Paradise, has revealed the French version of “Lonely Night” with Munya from his recent album: “Blame it All on Love”. Paradise is pleased to announce dates for Poolside’s 2024 North American Tour. General on-sale is on Friday, November 17 at 10 AM local time. Tour dates can be seen below.

“Lonely Night” opens up with an instrumental followed by melancholy undertones. “When I opened up your letter // It told me things don’t look okay // And I think I should forget her // You know things aren’t like yesterday anymore”. These lyrics depict a certain kind of loss, specifically with a former lover. Many people are alone; Paradise sheds light on this. “Ooh, another lonely night // Ooh, another lonely night // Just a lonely night”. Instrumental in the middle, followed by French lyrics. Eventually, Paradise sings again; he sings about how it’s difficult to say goodbye. “And I just can’t stop this feeling // So I guess this is goodbye, goodbye”. The song ends with Paradise saying “Just a lonely night”.

Upcoming Poolside Tour Dates:

2024 ‘Blame It All On Love Tour’

JAN 19 – Santa Barbara, CA – SoHo Music Club ^

JAN 20 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater ^

JAN 25 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound *

JAN 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern *

JAN 27 – Oakland, CA – The Fox *

JAN 28 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades ^

JAN 30 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall ^

FEB 01 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom ^

FEB 02 – Seattle, WA – Showbox ^

FEB 03 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre ^

FEB 06 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre ^

FEB 08 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fine Line ^

FEB 09 – Chicago, IL – The Vic ^

FEB 10 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre ^

FEB 13 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House ^

FEB 14 – Montreal, QC – El Studio ^

FEB 15 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair #

FEB 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brookyln Steel #!

FEB 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl ^

FEB 20 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry ^

FEB 21 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis ^

* w/ slenderbodies

^ w/ The Undercover Dream Lovers

# w/ Paco Versailles

! w/ MUNYA

2024 Festival Appearances

MAR 01-02 – Phoenix, AZ – M3F Music Festival

MAR 09 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – Isle Of Light

MAR 16-17 – Mexico City, MX – Vive Latino

MAR 21-24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic

APR 04-08 – Cancún, MX – One Big Holiday

MAY 30 – JUN 03 – Denpasar, Bali – Dream Machine