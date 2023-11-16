mxdwn Premiere: BenBen Shares Vibrant New Single “Old Magic”

Home News Skyy Rincon November 16th, 2023 - 7:00 AM

New York based musician and producer Ben Wigler, professionally known as BenBen, has debuted a brand new single entitled “Old Magic.” The new track follows the release of lead singles “Color Clouds” and “Clouded Head” taken from Wigler’s forthcoming debut album Sincere Gifts which is set to arrive on December 8 via Perpetual Doom Records.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Wigler offered, “This song is the golden thread running through the whole album, undefeated, perfect, thrumming with magic and vitality. It is a reminder to whoever listens (and particularly myself) that all of us have within us something that can guide us out of even the darkest mind traps. It’s actually told from the perspective of a new song, or an idea for a new song, and basically narrates itself into being, giving encouragement to the writer.”

Wigler, although known for being the former lead vocalist of indie art rock bands Arizona and New Beard, explores quite a few genres on his upcoming full-length, ranging from alternative rock, indie pop, folk, psychedelic, country and everything in between. The album features contributions from Erica Mancini of Gogol Bordello, Mitski’s bassist Jeni Magana and Conor Oberst collaborator Camellia Hartman. Outside of the new record, Wigler has also worked with Indigo Girls, Brandi Carlile, Band Of Horses and Gustav Ejstes of Dungen.

Sincere Gifts Tracklist

1. Endless Summer

2. Walkins Welcome

3. Clouded Head

4. Color Clouds

5. Friendless + Alone

6. Have A Fit

7. The Gowanus Eel

8. In Your Shadow

9. Murder Pop

10. Reconditional Love

11. It Ended Too Fast

12. Crisis of Vision

13. Wet Shadows

14. Old Magic