The Smile Announce New Album Wall Of Eyes For January 2023 Release, Share Video For Title Track

Cait Stoddard November 13th, 2023 - 11:52 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Rock band The Smile will be releasing their new album Wall Of Eyes on January 26, 2024 on XL Recordings. The album is now available to pre-order by clicking HERE. In light of The Smile’s upcoming album, the band has shared their latest single “Wall Of Eyes,” which is accompanied by a video from the film director Paul Thomas Anderson.

As a whole, “Wall Of Eyes” is fantastic by how the instrumentation smacks the atmosphere with with lovely soft rock and pop vibes while the vocal performance serenades the ears with elegant melody and harmony. As for the music video, each scene is black and while with the vocalist singing out the lyrics. “Wall Of Eyes” is a classy piece that can cause some people to hum along to the catchy music.

The Smile consists of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood from Radiohead with Tom Skinner from Sons of Kemet. Wall Of Eyes is the second studio album from The Smile and it is produced by Sam Petts-Davies. The album was recorded in Oxford and at Abbey Road Studios where it features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra.

Wall Of Eyes Track List

Teleharmonic Read The Room Under Our Pillows Friend Of A Friend Bending Hectic I Quit

