Laetitia Sadier Announces New Album “Rooting For Love” out February 2024

Home News Kennedy Huston November 13th, 2023 - 3:29 PM

French musician and founder of legendary pop-group Stereolab, Laetitia Sadier, has announced the upcoming release of her new album Rooting For Love, her first full album since 2016. In support of the album, the artist has announced 2024 live tour dates in North America with tickets expected to go on sale this Friday, Nov. 17. What’s more is Sadier has even shared a psychedelic new music video for her lead single “Une Autre Attente”

Rooting For Love’s lead single, “Une Autre Attente”, holds a vibrant rhythm that taps into a 70s-like groove. The French artist utilized cut-up techniques to create unexpected themes of ego and duality.

According to Vents Magazine, Rooting For Love aims to address “the heart of a turbulent world” which is a common theme within Sadier’s work as it’s primarily dedicated to expressing her outlook on spiritual, scientific and sociopolitical topics. Her songs are a product of the collaborative use of the bass, organ, guitar, synth, a choir, trombone, vibraphone, live and programmed drums, and vibraphone–all of which are orchestrated to support her enticingly melodic vocals.

Rooting For Love Track List: