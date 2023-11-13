Conor Oberst Announces New LA & NYC Residencies

Home News Kennedy Huston November 13th, 2023 - 4:33 PM

Singer-songwriter Conor Oberst has announced residencies in Los Angeles and New York City taking place March 7th to April 23rd, 2024. The artist will perform weekly, alternating different bandmates and set lists. Titled “Conor Oberst And Friends”, the show will feature various special guests throughout the residency.

In a press release statement, the indie artist shares, “I have always believed there’s salvation through music and love, At least for me. It’s gotten me through the worst of things. But I want it to be that way for the people who listen to it, too.”

He continues, ”I feel I always make an attempt, even when writing what is a pretty depressing number, to sew some silver lining into it. I think the secret to happiness is making yourself believe that happiness is possible. The first step in overcoming anything is to believe that you can do it. So in my songs there’s always a point where something pulls you out of the hole you’re in.”

Attendees can look forward to, “a special show with a discography-spanning set-list, surprise guests, and a rotating backing band.” Tickets go on sale this upcoming Friday Nov. 17.

“Conor Oberst And Friends” 2024 TOUR DATES:

March 7 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles

March 14 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles

March 21 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles

March 28 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles

April 4 – Bowery Ballroom – New York City

April 11 – Bowery Ballroom – New York City

April 18 – Bowery Ballroom – New York City