The Twilight Singers Share New Video for “Number Nine” Ahead of Definitive Box Set

Indie band The Twilight Singers has released new visuals for their single “Number Nine” ahead of their box set release. With the upcoming box set release, fans have more to look forward to from The Twilight Singers.
The box set is titled “Black Out The Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers’ and the track list is located below. The box set will be released on November 17th.
The Twilight Singers were formed in 1997 by musician Greg Dulli during a hiatus of his group The Afghan Whigs. The band excels in the alternative genre and has released hits like “Twilight” and “Bonnie Brae.”
The Twilight Singers have always been known for their unique sound and style, and “Number Nine” is no exception. The single is dreary and sad, impressively portrayed through the visuals. However, the visuals seem bright with the colors used—the gloomy message in the single stays prominent throughout the video.
A press release states, “A brand-new animated video makes its debut this morning for’ Number Nine,’ a standout track featuring Mark Lanegan from The Twilight Singers’ album Blackberry Belle. The clip was created by Dos Rios Films dosriosfilms.com and Hobby Creative Studios wearehobby.com.” Read more about The Twilight Singers here.
Black Out The Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers
TRACK LISTING
Twilight As Played By The Twilight Singers
A1 The Twilite Kid
A2 That’s Just How That Bird Sings
A3 Clyde
A4 King Only
B1 Love
B2 Annie Mae
B3 Vertie-Marte
B4 Last Temptation
C1 Railroad Lullaby
C2 East 17
C3 Into The Streets
C4 Twilight
Blackberry Belle
A1 Martin Eden
A2 Esta Noche
A3 Teenage Wristband
A4 St. Gregory
B1 The Killer
B2 Decatur St.
B3 Papillon
C1 Follow You Down
C2 Feathers
C3 Fat City (Slight Return)
C4 Number Nine
She Loves You
A1 Feeling Of Gaze
A2 Too Tough To Die
A3 Hyperballad
A4 Strange Fruit
B1 What Makes You Think You’re The One
B2 Real Love
B3 Hard Time Killing Floor
B4 A Love Supreme
C1 Please Stay (Once You Go Away)
C2 Black Is The Color Of My True Love’s Hair
C3 Summertime
C4 Her Majesty
Powder Burns
A1 Toward The Waves
A2 I’m Ready
A3 There’s Been An Accident
A4 Bonnie Brae
B1 Forty Dollars
B2 Candy Cane Crawl
B3 Underneath The Waves
B4 My Time (Has Come)
C1 Dead To Rights
C2 The Conversation
C3 Powder Burns
C4 I Wish I Was
A Stich In Time
A1 Live With Me
A2 Sublime
A3 Flashback
B1 They Ride
B2 The Lure Would Prove Too Much
Dynamite Steps
A1 Last Night In Town
A2 Be Invited
A3 Waves
A4 Get Lucky
B1 On The Corner
B2 Gunshots
B3 She Was Stolen
B4 Blackbird & The Fox
C1 Never Seen No Devil
C2 The Beginning Of The End
C3 Dynamite Steps
Etcetera
A1 Black Love
A2 A Glass Of You
A3 Deepest Shade
A4 Fair Colonus
B1 Domani
B2 Two Kinds
B3 Andiamo
B4 Candy Cane Crawl (Fast Version)
C1 Paper Thin Hotel
C2 When Doves Cry
C3 Don’t Call