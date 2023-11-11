The Twilight Singers Share New Video for “Number Nine” Ahead of Definitive Box Set

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 11th, 2023 - 1:01 PM

Indie band The Twilight Singers has released new visuals for their single “Number Nine” ahead of their box set release. With the upcoming box set release, fans have more to look forward to from The Twilight Singers.

The box set is titled “Black Out The Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers’ and the track list is located below. The box set will be released on November 17th.

The Twilight Singers were formed in 1997 by musician Greg Dulli during a hiatus of his group The Afghan Whigs. The band excels in the alternative genre and has released hits like “Twilight” and “Bonnie Brae.”

The Twilight Singers have always been known for their unique sound and style, and “Number Nine” is no exception. The single is dreary and sad, impressively portrayed through the visuals. However, the visuals seem bright with the colors used—the gloomy message in the single stays prominent throughout the video.

A press release states, “A brand-new animated video makes its debut this morning for’ Number Nine,’ a standout track featuring Mark Lanegan from The Twilight Singers’ album Blackberry Belle. The clip was created by Dos Rios Films dosriosfilms.com and Hobby Creative Studios wearehobby.com.” Read more about The Twilight Singers here.

Black Out The Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers

TRACK LISTING

Twilight As Played By The Twilight Singers

A1 The Twilite Kid

A2 That’s Just How That Bird Sings

A3 Clyde

A4 King Only

B1 Love

B2 Annie Mae

B3 Vertie-Marte

B4 Last Temptation

C1 Railroad Lullaby

C2 East 17

C3 Into The Streets

C4 Twilight

Blackberry Belle

A1 Martin Eden

A2 Esta Noche

A3 Teenage Wristband

A4 St. Gregory

B1 The Killer

B2 Decatur St.

B3 Papillon

C1 Follow You Down

C2 Feathers

C3 Fat City (Slight Return)

C4 Number Nine

She Loves You

A1 Feeling Of Gaze

A2 Too Tough To Die

A3 Hyperballad

A4 Strange Fruit

B1 What Makes You Think You’re The One

B2 Real Love

B3 Hard Time Killing Floor

B4 A Love Supreme

C1 Please Stay (Once You Go Away)

C2 Black Is The Color Of My True Love’s Hair

C3 Summertime

C4 Her Majesty

Powder Burns

A1 Toward The Waves

A2 I’m Ready

A3 There’s Been An Accident

A4 Bonnie Brae

B1 Forty Dollars

B2 Candy Cane Crawl

B3 Underneath The Waves

B4 My Time (Has Come)

C1 Dead To Rights

C2 The Conversation

C3 Powder Burns

C4 I Wish I Was

A Stich In Time

A1 Live With Me

A2 Sublime

A3 Flashback

B1 They Ride

B2 The Lure Would Prove Too Much

Dynamite Steps

A1 Last Night In Town

A2 Be Invited

A3 Waves

A4 Get Lucky

B1 On The Corner

B2 Gunshots

B3 She Was Stolen

B4 Blackbird & The Fox

C1 Never Seen No Devil

C2 The Beginning Of The End

C3 Dynamite Steps

Etcetera

A1 Black Love

A2 A Glass Of You

A3 Deepest Shade

A4 Fair Colonus

B1 Domani

B2 Two Kinds

B3 Andiamo

B4 Candy Cane Crawl (Fast Version)

C1 Paper Thin Hotel

C2 When Doves Cry