System of a Down’s Serj Tankian Decides To Cut Down On Touring

November 11th, 2023

According to Blabbermouth, System of a Down’s frontman Serj Tankian makes a decision to cut down on touring. He responded to a comment he made a year ago, stating that he had no intention of going on tour due to certain health concerns.

Serj shares a statement about his decision making, “Some of my back stuff is a lot better, in terms of health, which is cool. I have some other things I’m dealing with right now, which may or may not be affected by travel or touring. It wasn’t just a health-related decision as far as cutting down on touring, but also a lifestyle decision. I’ve been touring for 20-something years, on and off, of course. Not every year. And it’s fun, it’s profitable, it makes a lot of people happy in terms of being out there and sharing the music and [seeing] the reaction, and people really enjoying it and getting that feedback. But after years of doing it and the travel that’s involved, it’s one of those things where it’s not the top priority on my list in life.”

He adds on, “Travel takes you out of… you could take your family with you if you’re doing a small tour, I guess. And that’s something that we have done, even when our son was really young. But it’s just about prioritizing life and what you really want to do. Some people like to tour until they’re ready to go from this plane, and that’s not how I see myself going,” he explained. “To me, doing different things in measured form allows me to be more creative than to take something that’s repetitious and do it for a long period of time. And that includes everything that I do.” Meanwhile, System of a Down had their previous tour with additional dates in Los Angeles on Feburary 4 and 5 in the year 2022 alongside Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat






