Home News Caroline Carvalho November 11th, 2023 - 11:48 AM

Photo Credit: Christine Mackie

According to Brooklynvegan, Jeff Rosenstock announces Winter 2024 tour dates with Sydney Gish & Gladie. The canceled shows from September due to COVID will be rescheduled, along with additional stops in cities that were not included in the 2023 tour. Sidney Gish and Gladie, who were part of the shortened September run, will also be joining for the newly-announced dates.

Tickets will be on sale for Friday, November 10th at 10 AM local time when tickets become available for purchase. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled dates, refunds are an option. Meanwhile, Jeff will have an upcoming performance at Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall on March 29th. He also has a new album titled HELLMODE that is out now on Polyvinyl.

Watch Jeff Rosenstock with Sydney Gish & Gladie live:

11/25 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

11/27 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM

11/28 – Lowbrow Palace – El Paso, TX

11/30 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

12/01 – Empire Garage – Austin, TX

12/02 – Ferris Wheelers – Dallas, TX

12/03 – The Vanguard – Tulsa, OK



12/05 – Summit – Denver, CO



12/07 – Soundwell, Salt Lake City, UT

12/08 – Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID

12/10 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

12/11 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

12/14 – The Holland Project – Reno, NV

12/15 – The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

12/16 – The Novo – Los Angeles, CA

12/17 – The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA