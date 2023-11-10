Metal Vocalist Danica Roem Becomes First Openly Trans Person Elected To Virginia State Senate

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 10th, 2023 - 1:33 PM

Today, Friday, November 10, metal vocalist Danica Roem has become the first openly transgender person to be elected to the Virginia State Senate. According to Loudwire, she was previously elected to the Virginia State House of Delegates. For her seat in the Virginia State Senate, she ran against Republican Bill Woolf to represent the state’s 30th District in the upper chamber.

Danica Roem has also released a statement regarding her win this past Tuesday, November 7: “I’m grateful the people of Virginia’s 30th senate District elected me to continue representing my lifelong home of western Prince William County and greater Manassas. “The voters have shown they want a leader who will prioritize fixing roads, feeding kids, and protecting our land instead of stigmatizing trans kids or taking away your civil rights.” As for her campaign, Roem seeks to advocate for a raise for teachers in Virginia, accessible healthcare, and making an effort to prevent gun violence.

Outside of her political role, Danica Roem is the vocalist of metal band, Cab Ride Home. She has been the vocalist of the band since 2017. During that year, the band released their album, Crash the Gate. Featured songs from this album include: “21 Drops of Rain,” “The Barstool Memoirs Volume 1,” and “Sobriecide.”