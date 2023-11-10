Jared Leto Climbs Empire State Building To Announce Thirty Seconds To Mars Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 10th, 2023 - 8:09 PM

Jared Leto performed a death-defying stunt!

The event came in promotion of Thirty Seconds to Mars upcoming ‘Seasons 2024 World Tour’.

On Thursday morning they climbed the Empire State Building in New York City. “The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day,” Leto explained in a statement.

In March, the launch of “Seasons 2024 World Tour” with a series of festival manifestations in South America and Mexico, after which the band will tour the UK and Europe throughout April and May.

The North American leg follows in July through early September, with 30STM then making their way to Australia and New Zealand.

These shows are set for Thursday, November 16th (use access code BACKSTAGE), followed by a public on-sale on Friday, November 17th. On this day, tickets for the UK, European, and Australian shows also go on sale!