Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Release The Killer Soundtrack

Rebecca Pedley November 10th, 2023

Photo: Raymond Flotat

David Fincher has an incredible new film out!

The Nine Inch Nail bandmates have shared their groundbreaking official soundtrack to the Netflix neo-noir thriller The Killer.

The new sound track ‘The Killer’ marks the fifth consecutive time Fincher has recruited Reznor and Ross to score his films, following The Social Network (which won the musicians an Oscar), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (which won them a Grammy), Gone Girl, and Mank.

The new track is eerie. It hints on peculiar and strange variations of tone.

The Killer originated from a French graphic novel, stars Michael Fassbender as a hitman who has a dreadful phase when he’s compulsory demanded to face the penalties of his activities.

The incredibly talented cast also includes Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton.