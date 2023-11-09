My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announce Spring 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 9th, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

On Monday rock band My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult went on Instagram to announce the dates for their Evil Eye Tour that will feature the supporting acts Adult Period and Kangakult. Everything kicks off in St. Louis before the tour stops in Knoxville, Charlotte, Orlando, Dallas, Tucson and other cities. For tickets and more information visit MyLifeWithTheThrillKillKult.com.

“Happy to announce the final leg of the Evil Eye Tour is coming this March. Our dear friends @adultperiod and @kangakult will once again join in the debauchery! Tickets on sale Friday Nov 10 at 10 a.m.”

Evil Eye Tour Dates

3/13 – ST. Louis – Dell Mar Hall

3/14 – Louisville – Mercury Ballroom

3/15 – Knoxville – The ConCourse

3/16 – Atlants – Masquerade 1

3/19 – Charlotte – UnderGround

3/21 – Tampa – The Orpheum

3/22 – Orlando – The Abbey

3/25 – New Orleans – SouthPort Music Hall

3/27 – Dallas – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

3/29 – El Paso – LowBrow Palace

3/31 – Tucson – The Rock