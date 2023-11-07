Innings Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

Home News Savanna Henderson November 7th, 2023 - 3:48 PM

Josh Klinghoffer

The much-anticipated Innings Festival is back, and it’s gearing up to rock the world once again in 2024. With an impressive lineup of artists, this festival promises to be a music lover’s dream come true. While we eagerly await the official press release for all the details, we couldn’t resist sharing a sneak peek at the exciting artists scheduled to perform.

Before we dive into the thrilling lineup, a special shoutout to photographer Josh Klinghoffer for capturing the electric atmosphere of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ performance at the Ohana Fest in 2019. His incredible live photos have left fans eager to see what the band has in store for Innings Festival 2024.

While we eagerly anticipate the official press release for a comprehensive list of performers, let’s take a look at some of the headlining artists and a glimpse into what they have to

Red Hot Chili Peppers: The rock legends themselves will be gracing the stage at Innings Festival. With a career spanning decades and iconic hits like “Californication” and “Under the Bridge,” their performance is sure to be a highlight of the event. For more on the Red Hot Chili Peppers, check out our previous stories here.

Greta Van Fleet: The up-and-coming rock sensation Greta Van Fleet is set to bring their explosive sound to the festival stage.

Macklemore: The chart-topping rapper Macklemore promises an energetic performance, delivering hits like “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.”

Jimmy Eat World and Third Eye Blind: These two alternative rock icons are bound to have the crowd singing along to their unforgettable hits.

Fans can look forward to celebrating Spring Training in style with appearances from MLB Legends Matt Kemp, Andre Ethier, Luis Gonzalez, Dave Stewart, and more during Innings Festival, while Extra Innings will include appearances from Adrian Gonzalez, Ryan Braun, Tim Raines, Rollie Fingers, and more. Each weekend will feature a fan-favorite on-site talk show, Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster on the Left Field Stage. The 2013 World Series champion and MLB Network analyst will treat fans to live interviews and special performances from surprise guests, including artists from the festival lineup.

For those eager to secure their spot at Innings Festival 2024, tickets are available for purchase at ticket link. Be sure to act fast, as this event is expected to sell out quickly.

Stay tuned for the official press release with the full lineup and additional details on Innings Festival 2024. In the meantime, mark your calendars, get ready to dance, and prepare for an unforgettable weekend of music, baseball, and fun.