Extra Innings Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The much-anticipated Extra Innings Festival is back, and it’s set to bring a grand slam of music to fans in 2024. With a star-studded lineup of artists, this festival promises to be a showstopper. While we eagerly await the official press release for all the details, we couldn’t resist giving you a sneak peek at the electrifying artists scheduled to perform.

Before we dive into the exciting lineup, let’s take a moment to appreciate the fantastic live photos of Chris Stapleton from his unforgettable performance. These captivating images, credited to Boston Lynn Schulz, capture the essence of the Extra Innings Festival and have left fans yearning for more.

While we eagerly anticipate the official press release for the complete list of performers, let’s delve into some of the headlining artists who are set to take the stage and make this festival an unforgettable experience.

Chris Stapleton:The Grammy-winning country powerhouse Chris Stapleton is bringing his soulful voice and chart-topping hits to the Extra Innings Festival. With songs like “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Broken Halos,” his performance is sure to be a highlight of the event. For more on Chris Stapleton, check out our previous stories here.

Dave Matthews Band: The legendary Dave Matthews Band is another headlining act that promises a memorable performance. Known for their signature sound and hits like “Crash into Me” and “Ants Marching,” their appearance at the festival is eagerly anticipated.

Turnpike Troubadours, Noah Kahan, and Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen: These talented artists are among the exciting lineup, each bringing their unique sound and style to the stage.

As for the mid-tier bands, their contributions are equally important, ensuring a diverse and engaging musical experience. While we await the full list of mid-tier artists, rest assured that they will add their own magic to the festival.

Lower-tier artists will also contribute to the vibrant atmosphere at Extra Innings Festival, providing a mix of genres and styles that cater to a wide range of musical tastes. These artists are the hidden gems that will make the festival even more special.

For those eager to secure their spot at Extra Innings Festival 2024, tickets will soon be available for purchase at ticket link. Be sure to act quickly, as this event is expected to sell out fast.